Aldis Hodge Shares Preparation For Hawkman Role In 'Black Adam' Opposite Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam is an upcoming superhero film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It stars Dwayne Johnson in the titular role marking his debut in the DCEU. The movie will also introduce the Justice Society of America (JSA) lead by Hawkman. Now actor Aldis Hodge who will be portraying Hawkeye shared his preparation for the project.

Aldis Hodge talks Hawkman prep for Black Adam movie

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Aldis Hodge opened up about his preparation as Hawkman in the Black Adam movie. He said that he has done all kinds of research for the character. The actor mentioned that he read all the graphic novels, from the JSA to the Hawkman series. Hodge stated that he finds himself “really enjoying” who and what the character is, and how he is. He knows what they have in store for Hawkman and how they are going to show him in the film. He noted that his research has got him “really excited” about the Black Adam movie.

Created by Gardner Fox and Dennis Neville, Hawkman first appeared in Flash Comics #1 in 1940. He has a quick, fierce temper with stubborn views and opinions. There is an Nth metal in his belt, harness, and boots which are controlled mentally and allow him to defy gravity. It also increases his strength, eyesight, speeds healing, and regulates body temperature. The character is an expert in using an array of weapons like battle axes, swords, spears, maces, and shields. Hawkman will be making his cinematic debut in the Black Adam movie.

Dwayne Johnson made the announcement about Aldis Hodge playing Hawkman on social media. He mentioned that it is a critical leading role. The character will serve as the fiery leader of the Justice Society of America and is one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC Universe. The Rock mentioned that he personally called Hodge to inform him about getting the role and the two had a fun conversation.

The Justice Society of America in Black Adam also features Atom Smasher, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone. Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell will be seen as Atom Smasher and Cyclone. The makers are still looking for an actor to play Doctor Fate. The JSA finds potential in the Rock as Black Adam and might be the one who helps him escape. The character was captive for thousands of years.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who has worked with Dwayne Johnson on The Jungle Cruise. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned down the latest draft of the movie. The movie is expected to arrive in late 2021 or 2022, following the delay due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

