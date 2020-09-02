Black Adam Producer Talks About The JSA, Shazam! Connection, Filming Details And More

Black Adam is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It stars Dwayne Johnson in the titular character and has created much hype since its motion posters were released at DC FanDome event. Now producer Hiram Garcia revealed more details about the movie.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Says Hierarchy Of DC Will Change With Black Adam; Fans Say 'Crush Them All'

Black Adam producer about the JSA and production

In a recent conversation with Collider, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia spilled some beans about the movie. Along with the titular character, it will be introducing the 'Justice Society of America', which includes Hawkman, Cyclone, Dr Fate, and Atom Smasher. He said that they are “so excited” to introduce them, especially Hawkman who is “such a beloved character” and one of those heroes who’s always meant “so much” to the DC universe. The producer stated that the JSA with Black Adam is going to be fantastic. He noted that to put beside “powerhouse” like Black Adam, they wanted characters that can “really up” the stakes. Quoting Dwayne Johnson, he said that the hierarchy of power in the DC universe “really is going to change,” and the JSA will have their hands full.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Being In 'Black Adam' And 'Snyder Cut', Dwayne Johnson Responds

Hiram Garcia said that they are thrilled with fans' reactions at the DC FanDome announcement. He stated that Black Adam director Jaum Collett-Serra has always had a “great vision” for what they all want to achieve. The producer thinks that the audiences are “going to go crazy” when they see the story and sequences they have been creating to show the world what Black Adam is truly capable of. Garcia mentioned that it is “fun to truly showcase” all of his abilities and watch someone with this much power who does not believe in pulling their punches, unlike other powerful DC characters.

Also Read | Noah Centineo Cast As Atom Samsher In Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Black Adam'

Hiram Garcia spoke about the connection of Black Adam in the DC universe. He said that there has been multiple ongoing conversations on how everything will roll out and it is “very exciting” for him. The producer mentioned that he cannot talk much about the project as it is still in works. However, he disclosed that they are “very focused” on building out this world that they are creating with Black Adam and the Justice Society of America. Garcia stated that there is “obviously Shazam” who exists in the universe along with many other heroes which can link Dwayne Johnson’s character. He noted that they have “very big ambitions” for all DC characters and the storylines they want to take them through.

Also Read | Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Confirms Being A Part Of DC FanDome

Black Adam was supposed to commence filming this summer but has been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Talking about when the shooting might begin, Hiram Garcia said that the novel virus “threw a curveball” in a big way and readjusted everyone’s schedule. He thinks the easiest way to look at it is to simply push the entire industry’s schedule a few months. Garcia mentioned that they are planning to pick up with Black Adam sometime in the first quarter of 2021 and hoping to lock that all down soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.