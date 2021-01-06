'Black Adam' Star Sarah Shahi Starts Research For DCEU Film Starring Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam is an upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It stars Dwayne Johnson in the titular role as the anti-superhero. Actor Sarah Shahi is also expected to play a pivotal role in the film. Now she has shared her DC Comics research for her character.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And DC Comics' 'Black Adam' Welcomes Sarah Shahi As A New Member

'Black Adam' star Sarah Shahi teases DC Comics research

Sarah Shahi is quite active on her Instagram handle where she has been updating fans about her work on Black Adam. As the movie is expected to start filming in the coming months, she has begun her preparation for the project. The actor posted a picture showcasing her DC Comics research of issues #13 and 16 of 52, along with the latest Year of the Villain: Black Adam one-shot. Take a look at her post below.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Has Begun Training For 'Black Adam' In Latest Post; Check Out

Rumours suggest that Sarah Shahi could essay the character of Adrianna Tomaz / Isis, who becomes the love interest of Black Adam and an incredibly powerful superhero in her own way. The issues showcased in the picture supports the argument. Isis plays a pivotal role in both issues of 52, a storyline that helped reimagine Black Adam as the antihero he currently is. Deadline previously reported that Shahi will be portraying a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq.

Sarah Shahi made her silver-screen debut in 2003 with Old School. She has been seen in movies like Rush Hour 3, Crossing Over, Static, Bullet to the Head, The Congress, Hangman, Bad Therapy, and more. Her appearance on television includes shows like The L World, Teachers, Life, Fairly Legal, Reverie, The Rookie, and others.

Also Read | Black Adam Producer Talks About The JSA, Shazam! Connection, Filming Details And More

Also Read | Zachary Levi Hopes For A Shazam Vs Black Adam Face-off; Says 'it Would Be Awesome'

Black Adam will introduce the Justice Society of America (JSA) in the DCEU. The members of JSA are Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone. Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell have been cast as Atom Smasher, Hawkman, and Cyclone, respectively, with the search for an actor to play Doctor Fate is going on. The JSA finds potential in the Rock as Black Adam and might be the one who helps him escape. The character was captive for thousands of years.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who has worked with Dwayne Johnson on The Jungle Cruise. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned down the latest draft of the movie. The movie is expected to arrive in late 2021 or 2022, following the delay due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.