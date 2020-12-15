Quintessa Swindell To Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson In 'Black Adam': Reports

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is all set to star Quintessa Swindell. The actor will portray the role of superhero Cyclone in the film. Quintessa was last seen in the Netflix drama series Trinkets. Along with Quintessa, the series also featured Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, Brandon Butler, and Larry Sullivan in the lead roles. Read ahead to know more.

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam all set to feature Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone

According to a report by Variety, the film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Quintessa is set to work alongside Dwayne Johnson. Swindell will portray the role of superhero Cyclone, a junior member of the Justice Society. In the film, Swindell has the superpower of manipulating wind and sound.

The report also stated that Black Adam cast includes Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and Sarah Shahi. Aldis and Noah are set to essay the roles of Hawkman and Atom Smasher respectively. On the other hand, Sarah Shahi portrays the role of a university professor and freedom fighter. While Johnson will reprise his role of Black Adam, the anti-hero.

According to the report, Dwayne's character of a villain first appeared in DC comics in the 1940s. He was corrupted by power. However, in the 2000s he became an anti-hero and ignored all rules and conventions. Details of the storyline of Black Adam have not yet been revealed by New Line and DC.

Swindell's upcoming projects include the new season of HBO's In Treatment. Along with Swindell, In Treatment also features Uzo Aduba. Quintessa also featured in HBO series Euphoria and Neil Burger feature Voyagers alongside Colin Farrell and Tye Sheridan.

Dwayne Johnson, most popularly known as the Rock, has garnered a huge fanbase for himself. His performances have earned him several accolades and positive criticism. Dwayne Johnson's movies include The Rundown, The Game Plan, Race to Witch Mountain, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Fast & Furious 6, The Fate of the Furious, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Why Did I Get Married Too? Hercules, Baywatch, Fighting With My Family, Hobbs & Shaw and Jungle Cruise.

Image Credits: Quintessa Swindell/Dwayne Johnson Instagram

