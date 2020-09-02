Salma Hayek Shares A Pic In Swimsuit, Asks Fans 'guess Who's Turning 54 Tomorrow?'

Salma Hayek is all set to bring in 54 in style. The actor has recently shared a picture of herself in a black swimsuit, asking fans “Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow?”. Read further ahead.

Salma Hayek brings in 54 in style

Salma Hayek is not only a very popular entertainment artist in Hollywood, but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Salma Hayek never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the eyes of the fans to watch.

Recently, on September 1, 2020, Salma Hayek took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a picture of herself in a halter neck black swimsuit as she welcomes her 54th birthday.

Salma Hayek captioned the picture, “Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow? By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday. Thank you Marjo for turning into a photographer during the vacation. ¿Quien creen que cumple 54 años mañana? Por cierto, ¡esto no es un Throwback Thursday. Gracias Marjo por convertirte en fotógrafa durante las vacaciones. #birthdayweek #virgo â™ï¸”.

Just as Salma Hayek shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no time. The picture has gained over 12 lakh likes in just a couple of hours and people have spammed the comment section of the post. Not only fans but even celebrities like Roger Gonzalez, Sheeva (Jyoti) Rana, Mayshad Woman, and Zhanar Dugalova have commented on the picture.

Salma Hayek is an American Mexican actor and producer. She began her career with the Mexican television series, Teresa and went ahead to gain huge fame in the Mexican industry. In 1991, Salma Hayek moved to the Hollywood industry and came to prominence with characters in movies like Desperado (1995), From Dusk till Dawn (1996), Wild Wild West, and Dogma (both 1999). The actor has won many awards as an acknowledgement for her performance and talent.

Salma Hayek's Awards

Recipient of Glamour magazine Woman of the Year Award in October 2001.

Recipient of Producers Guild of America Celebration of Diversity Award in 2003.

Recipient of Harvard Foundation Artist of the Year Award in February 2006.

Recipient of Time magazine 25 Most Influential Hispanics in 2005.

Knight (Chevalier) of the National Order of the Legion of Honour (France, December 30, 2011).

Recipient of Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing in a Children/Youth/Family Special for The Maldonado Miracle, a Showtime TV movie that Hayek produced and directed (May 15, 2004, Creative Arts Awards).

Recipient of the Franca Sozzani Award at the Venice Film Festival in August 2018.

