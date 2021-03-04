Alec Baldwin Shares Video Explaining Why He Deleted His Twitter Account; Watch Video

Alec Baldwin has deactivated his Twitter account. He did so because he didn't appreciate the reaction to his most recent post. On March 4, the actor took to Instagram to share a video in which he explained he deactivated his Twitter account due to the response to his tweet earlier which was related to Gillian Anderson on "switching accents."

Alec Baldwin's Twitter deactivated

On Instagram, Alec shared a 9-minute video in which he spoke about his Twitter account. He started his video by saying that he wanted to post a quick video to say that he had deactivated his Twitter account. Without naming Gillian he explained, "I just wrote, 'Oh, that's interesting.' And of course, you can't do any irony on Twitter—you can't do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such [an] uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now."

Alec Baldwin also pointed out that he is a huge fan of Gillian and didn’t mean to offend her but was only expressing that if people are influenced by multiple cultures, "that's your business.” Continuing he said, "But I find that, of course, on Twitter, which is where all the a--holes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a--hole-iness, that I had used it as a news aggregator, and I suppose I will do my best to find other places that are similar in their news aggregation in real time and periodicals I like." He shared that he cannot say anything dark enough to describe the Twitter crowd. And added that the problem with Twitter was that there were a lot of haters.

Earlier, Alec tweeted a CNN story titled "Gillian Anderson's American accent throws some people off." He added, "Switching accents ? That sounds...fascinating." This reflected on Gillian who used her real-life American accent at the 2021 Golden Globes on February 28. She used her American accent though she typically performs with a British accent. In late 2020, Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria was also accused via the viral Twitter thread of faking a Spanish accent and misrepresenting her cultural heritage.

