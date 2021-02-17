Alec Baldwin Revives His Donald Trump Impression From 'SNL' To Deliver A Concession Speech

American actor Alec Baldwin briefly reprised his role as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live to deliver a hilarious "Concession speech" which the former US President did not give to the current POTUS, Joe Biden. The 62-year-old actor, who has received an Emmy Award for portraying Trump on SNL, was asked by actress Anne Heche and Heather Duffy Boylston‘s podcast Better Together with Anne and Heather to deliver a version of the former President's speech to "concede the election".

Alec Baldwin revives his impression of Donald Trump

Let's check in on the president's concession speech. pic.twitter.com/3If4UzQeXw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

During Alec Baldwin's recent appearance on the podcast, the actress and her friend requested Baldwin to get into character briefly to deliver the former US presidents' "concession speech" which Baldwin recreated hilariously on Saturday Night Live in November last year. On SNL, Alec Baldwin delivered the "concession speech" where he said, "I didn’t lose, everybody knows, we all know that. I didn’t lose! But this only creates another opportunity for me to come back and conquer again and make America [great]". Baldwin continued, “Joe Biden, sleepy Joe, creepy Joe, grabby Joe, is going to bring this country down into the cesspool again. He’s gonna fill up the swamp and I’ll ride in again and save America and make America great again. In the meantime, hasta la vista America.”

Donald Trump refused time and again to concede defeat in the 2020 US Elections to Joseph R. Biden, even after the latter became the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021. The former president continued with his claims that the election was "rigged" and "stolen", with no proven evidence.

Trump nearly admitted his defeat in a January 7 statement, where he said “a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th,” without naming his rival, Biden. Alec Baldwin had celebrated Joe and Kamala's victory on Twitter just prior to him preparing for the SNL episode on November 8. He said, "What a remarkable thing it is to see and hear the City of NY, my home for over 40 years, come alive again. So, so, so much joy here. I don't believe I've ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!", Alec Baldwin remarked sarcastically.

What a remarkable thing it is to see and hear the City of NY, my home for over 40 years, come alive again.

So, so, so much joy here. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) November 7, 2020

