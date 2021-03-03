Alec Baldwin Slam Trolls, Writes "mind Your Own Business" As He & Hilaria Welcome 6th Baby

Alec Baldwin has spoken up against the backlash he received after welcoming his 6th child with his wife Hilaria Baldwin. The comedian took to Instagram and replied to a comment that criticized the couple. But while many made fun of the couple and criticized their decision, some fans whole-heartedly supported them.

Alec Baldwin takes down trolls criticizing their 6th child’s birth

Comedian Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin recently welcomed their sixth child together. According to People’s report, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria welcomed their sixth child, a baby girl via surrogacy. Soon, Hilaria Baldwin posted a picture of herself and their baby girl with their five kids. Alec reposted this picture on his Instagram and face humungous backlash.

Alec Baldwin took note of this trolling and responded to a few comments in the comment section. One Instagram user commented, “Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago, If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that”. Alec Baldwin responded to this comment by writing, “You should shut the **** up and mind your own business”.

The SNL regular then responded to a second comment that read, “My first response was like, ‘Yikes’ but it’s not my business if they love and can support all of these children then God bless them”. Alec replied to this comment by writing, “I believe that people should simply say congratulations, or just shut the **** up. That’s it.”

But while many social media users criticized the couple, some people did congratulate them and trolled others. Alec Baldwin also responded to these positive comments. One Instagram user commented why people are leaving rude comments when Alec and his family are capable of welcoming another baby into their lives. The Instagram user then advised people to keep their “ugly comments to themselves” in case they cannot congratulate the happy couple.

Alec Baldwin replied to this comment by writing, “America is a country fueled by hate”. When another user pointed out similar things and did not understand why people were being so mean to the couple. She added that since cannot have children she loves watching the celebrity couple interacting with theirs. The comedian responded to this comment and wrote, “@katiejarvischicks because basically they’re not very smart. Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world”.

