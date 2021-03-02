Alec Baldwin And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Their Sixth Child, See Pic

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have now become parents to six amazing children as they welcomed the sixth member to their family. The Baldwin family seemed delighted as they shared the news online through an Instagram post. The children of the couple surrounded the newborn baby, trying to catch a glimpse of it. Hilaria Baldwin shared the image on her Instagram handle where she can be seen cradling two babies while the rest of the kids posed for the camera while surrounding their mother.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome their sixth child

Upon sharing the image, Hilaria Baldwin simply wrote the caption for the image as 7 and credited Alec Baldwin for taking the picture. Her kids were all smiles in the photograph creating an amazing memory for the Baldwin family. The kids and the mother were all dressed up in adorable winter wear which created a perfect picturesque moment for capturing the image. According to a report by Firstpost, a number of fans too seemed delighted as the family welcomed their sixth member. The family currently has six children including a 25-year-old daughter from Alec Baldwin’s previous marriage to Kim Basinger. The news portal confirmed that the family has not yet provided insights as to how the family got their sixth member. While some speculate it may be surrogacy, the Bladwin clan has chosen to remain silent on the matter and focus on their joy of welcoming their sixth baby.

A representative of the couple spoke to the above-mentioned news portal and clearly told them that the couple will not be issuing a statement. They added that they will also not be confirming any rumours or speculations that have been going around after the birth of the child. The representative ended its statement by simply saying that the post uploaded by Hilaria on social media stands for itself. Thus minimal inputs have been received from the couple about the new Baldwin baby. However, fans seemed excited as the family welcomed yet another baby to their family of eight now, according to the news portal mentioned above.

