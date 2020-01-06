Jennifer Lopez's Fiance Alex Rodriguez Wins Hearts As He Shares A Heartfelt Post On Insta

Jennifer Lopez failed to bag an award at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The Ain't Your Mama singer was nominated in the category of the Best Supporting Actor (Female) in a motion picture category for her role in the movie Hustlers. But the actor's fiance Alex Rodriguez made up for her loss with a heartfelt message which he posted on Instagram to boost Jennifer's morale to its peak.

Alex Rodrigue's appreciation post for Jennifer Lopez

Alex, soon after Jennifer lost the award, took to Instagram to share a picture of Lopez from the Award show and captioned the image writing,

"Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion.

To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion.

For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion.

To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion.

To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it. ❤️❤️❤️"

Soon after Alex wrote his heart out for his lover, several celebrities were quick to comment on the post appreciating Alex for his gesture and on how adorable of a couple they are. Multiple celebrities were all-hearts as they were smitten by the camaraderie that the couple shares. Jennifer, who lost the award to Laura Dern, too was quick to respond to her fiance's message as she replied writing, "You are my everything ♥️" under the comment's section of the post

Apart from his appreciation post, Alex also shared a couple of other pictures along with a BTS video before heading to the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and pictures from the red carpet of the event. In one of the captions to a selfie which he shared from the red carpet of the award show, he called himself the head of security for Jennifer. Check out those posts below:

