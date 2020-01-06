Jennifer Lopez's List Of Expensive Homes That The Singer Has Ever Owned

Jennifer Lopez, the 50-year-old actor-singer who recently made viral news after her engagement with the retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez is all set to perform with Shakira for the Superbowl 2020 and is expected to give an epic performance at the Superbowl half time.

Even though the actor lost the award for the best-supporting actress for her portrayal in the Golden Globes 2020, but the singing diva is known for her splurges especially for the luxury homes and expensive properties. Take a look at some of the expensive and luxury properties Jennifer Lopez owns.

Jennifer Lopez's luxury homes

J.Lo's Malibu mansion

The much in love couple Rodriguez and Lopez bought their latest property in January 2019 at Malibu which is a beach house. They grabbed their hands on this 4,404-square-foot mansion at a good $6.6 million which previously belonged to actor Jeremy Piven.

Luxury Bel Air house

In 2016, the singer bought a massive Bel Air mansion costing her a whopping $40 million. The home is said to be formerly used by actress Sela Ward and consists of seven bedrooms, a pub, a screening room, 17 parking spots, and a 100 seat amphitheatre to name a few.

JLo's First mansion

Jennifer Lopez invested in her first mansion in 2000 for her first luxury property located in The Summit. The luxury mansion was bought at a mere $4.3 million and the gamble paid her well as the house was situated at a perfect location overlooking Beverly Hills and Studio City.

JLo's second luxury mansion: Miami beachfront

Jennifer Lopez purchased her second luxury home in Miami during 2002. The house was a beachfront luxury mansion and was built in a Spanish style spanning over an area of just 1.2 acres of land with a customised garden surrounded by palm trees.

J.Lo's New York penthouse

After divorcing her husband Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez bought a massive 6,500-square-foot Manhattan penthouse in 2014 for a whopping $20 million. The mansion was said to have a private lift along with many other facilities. It was reported that the mansion got sold off after listing it out for only a small-time of five months at the real estate.

