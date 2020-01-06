The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Golden Globes 2020: Twitterati Compares Jennifer Lopez's Look To A Christmas Tree

Hollywood News

The Golden Globes 2020 awards saw all the best of Hollywood in attendance. Actor Jennifer Lopez became the target of memes because of her choice of outfit.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
golden globes 2020

The Golden Globes 2020 was held on January 5. The award function was attended by all the Hollywood A-listers. Jennifer Lopez also became a part of the festivities and, as usual, her outfit on the red carpet became a topic of discussion for fans. But this time, it was in the form of memes and jokes.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Reaction To Brad Pitt's Win At Golden Globes 2020 Is Adorable; Watch

Jennifer Lopez's bow-design dress

Jennifer Lopez chose to wear a white Valentino gown with an exaggerated green and golden bow. The actor and singer paired this gown with a beautiful braided bun. She went nude lipstick and a smokey eye look.  

ALSO READ | Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins 'Best Actor In A Motion Picture' Award

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Fans took to Twitter to share pictures of the actor in her red carpet look as they found the gown overly elaborate. Some of them even joked about how the gown has the colours of Christmas and thus Lopez is late with her celebrations. People also compared her to the wrapping of gifts and decorated trees.

ALSO READ | Golden Globes 2020: List Of Winners In The Various Categories

Here are some tweets by the fans

ALSO READ | Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais' Monologue Pokes Fun At DiCaprio And Scorsese 

ALSO READ | Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais Takes A Jibe At Leonardo's Age Difference With Camila

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNU ATTACK: OWAISI SLAMS DELHI COPS
JAN 8 BHARAT BANDH: INFORMATION
YOUNG PEOPLE ARE PRESCIENT
SC TO HEAR GANDHI TAX CASE IN MAR
AWKWAFINA'S HISTORIC WIN
SARA TURNS INTO A ‘JALPARI’