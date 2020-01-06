Golden Globes 2020: Twitterati Compares Jennifer Lopez's Look To A Christmas Tree

The Golden Globes 2020 was held on January 5. The award function was attended by all the Hollywood A-listers. Jennifer Lopez also became a part of the festivities and, as usual, her outfit on the red carpet became a topic of discussion for fans. But this time, it was in the form of memes and jokes.

Jennifer Lopez's bow-design dress

Jennifer Lopez chose to wear a white Valentino gown with an exaggerated green and golden bow. The actor and singer paired this gown with a beautiful braided bun. She went nude lipstick and a smokey eye look.

Fans took to Twitter to share pictures of the actor in her red carpet look as they found the gown overly elaborate. Some of them even joked about how the gown has the colours of Christmas and thus Lopez is late with her celebrations. People also compared her to the wrapping of gifts and decorated trees.

Here are some tweets by the fans

Hey #JenniferLopez Rockefeller Center called - they want their Christmas Tree Ornament back! 🌲🎅🏻😂#GoldenGlobesAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/k3SkLmLMje — JohnnyJoker888 (@JohnnyJoker888) January 6, 2020

#JenniferLopez stylist thinks it's still Christmas, maybe that's why #JLo was dressed like a package with a bow. #GoldenGlobesAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/eRNsCV9GPO — Summer Whitford (@FoodAndWineDiva) January 6, 2020

