Shane Dawson Jokes His 'career Is Over' In His Fiancé Ryland Adam's Latest Vlog

YouTuber Shane Dawson has talked out about the downturn of his career eight months after his last YouTube video, in which he apologized for his past problematic behaviour propagated through his videos. The internet personality appeared in a February 5 video posted by his fiancé Ryland Adams titled Extreme Hoarder Room Makeover!, in which the two go to a furniture store to ogle at a large red horse statue. Dawson, who hasn't had much of a social media presence since he was "cancelled" last year over his old content, made a cameo at the end of Adams' vlog. Take a look at the video here!

Shane Dawson come-back too soon?

YouTuber Shane Dawson appeared in his fiancée Ryland Adams' latest YouTube video, but not everyone was happy about it, signalling that viewers may not be ready for a comeback from Dawson. The couple found a huge red ornamental horse that Dawson was really keen on buying. In the video, Dawson said, "I want him (red horse) so much! Here's the thing, I know that I'm weird, and I know that my career's over and I know I'm just that crazy guy who buys weird toys!" Dawson still has a following of over 20 million subscribers on YouTube but has not been welcomed with universally open arms since he sporadically turned up on the internet, last July. Dawson then made a quiet return to social media last October by posting an Instagram story about Adams and congratulated him for his new podcast The Sip.

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Shane Dawson says in a video that his career is over and he's "that crazy guy who buys weird toys." pic.twitter.com/riumCaHVfB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 6, 2021

Shane Dawson's controversies

Dawson's declaration about his career comes eight months after his June 26, 2020 apology video titled Taking Accountability. In the video, he apologized for doing "blackface" in racist videos and using the N-word earlier in his career. "I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away, that I tried to make go away by deleting videos or un-tagging my Instagram things or literally doing whatever I can to pretend like those things didn't happen," he said in the apology video. "Because yes, I apologized for a lot of them but I'm 31, almost 32. Those apologies suck. I don't know who that person is anymore."

Will Smith's wife and son, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith, both took to Twitter to announce they did not accept Dawson's apology after a video of the YouTuber pretending to masturbate to a poster of young Willow Smith resurfaced on Twitter. "To Shane Dawson ... I’m done with the excuses," Pinkett Smith wrote on Twitter at the time. Reactions to all his recent appearances have been mixed, and Dawson's critics aren't falling for what they suspect is a carefully crafted return. Take a look at some of Twitterati's reactions here:

TOTALLY EXPECTED: Shane Dawson says his career is over to make people feel sorry for him https://t.co/wRVxSGzO4z — kenn (@merpcampbell) February 6, 2021

Maybe it’s just me, but this feels EXTREMELY manipulative. I can picture him writing out these pity talking points, & then writing a list of possible responses that he thinks his words with illicit from actual empathetic people.



Next level irony & vintage Shame Flawson!!! 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Sean M. Shimamoto (@ShimamotoSean) February 6, 2021

Why is he acting like what he did was quirky and funny. He did some seriously fucked up stuff.... — Maddy (@maddyveatch) February 6, 2021

In recent news, Shane was called out by his former best friend Trisha Paytas. Trisha exposed YouTuber and artist Jeffree Star and his friends for bullying her, and Shane (who had been best friends with Trisha for 12 years) failed to defend her. There was a massive fall out and Shane stayed silent on that as well. However, Ryland briefly addressed the argument on his podcast, The Sip, insisting he was baffled by Trisha bashing them both.

