Alexandra Daddario Says Shooting Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird' Was 'surreal' Amid COVID-19

Songbird is an upcoming science-fiction thriller film directed by Adam Mason. It stars KJ Apa and Sofia Carson in the lead with Alexandra Daddario and others. The movie is based on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, showing a more advanced version of the virus taking place in 2024. It was one of the first projects to commence shooting during the outbreak and now Daddario shares her experience about working on the film.

Also Read | Michael Bay Produced Songbird Trailer Shows KJ Apa And Others In Mutated COVID-23 Pandemic

Alexandra Daddario reveals feeling about working on 'Songbird' during COVID-19

In a recent interview with People, Alexandra Daddario expressed her emotions about shooting Michael Bay-produced pandemic film Songbird in the midst of an actual crisis. She said that it was a “cool experience” for her as it was the first thing she got to do all year after being in the house. The actor stated that she felt “really lucky” to get back to work. Daddario mentioned that the movie is “definitely something” that would not have come around if it had not been for the current period of time. She asserted that it is an interesting experience to work during this time because one cannot have close contact with the people they are working with.

Alexandra Daddario added that it was “very surreal” to shoot Songbird. She thinks everyone can say that this period of time is so surreal anyway. The actor noted that then going into a workplace that is just now “so different,” where they have a line of people getting tests, it definitely feels really surreal to her.

Also Read | Angry Netizens Outrage At 'Songbird'; Call The Dystopian Horror Movie "tone Deaf"

Also Read | Alexandra Daddario's Poker-face Photos That Won The Internet

Songbird cast also includes Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore. It is produced by Michael Bay, Marcie A. Brown, Jason Clark, Jeanette Volturno, Adam Goodman, Andrew Sugerman, and Eben Davidson. The story is written by Adam Mason and Simon Boyes. Jenna Ortega, Ethan Josh Lee, Lia McHugh, and Michole Briana White are also expected to appear in the movie.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway Starrer Pandemic Heist Film 'Lockdown' Will Premiere On HBO Max

Songbird is the first feature film to be made during COVID-19 in Los Angeles, and it is about the pandemic itself. The movie has KJ Apa as Nico, who is immune to the virus, and Sofia Carson as his love interest, Sara. The latter is infected with the virus and Nico tries to save her from imprisonment under strict protocols or even worse.

Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore as a wealthy couple who may hold the key to Nico’s mission. Alexandra Daddario plays a singer who is enmeshed in a messy and forbidden affair. Paul Walther Hauser essays a disable veteran whose best friend is a drone named, Max, who is also his eyes and ears to a world that has left him behind. Craig Robinson portrays Nico’s boss, and Peter Stormare will be seen as the corrupt head of the city’s “sanitation” department, which seizes those infected and transports them to the Q-Zone.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.