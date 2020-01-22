Alexandra Daddario's Poker-face Photos That Won The Internet

American actor, Alexandra Daddario is known for her roles in films like Percy Jackson & the Olympians, Baywatch and San Andreas. The actor is always in the limelight for her beautiful greyish blue eyes. She is often seen posting her selfies and portraits on Instagram without any expression and captioning them with witty one-liners. She is regularly treating her fans with her pictures in which she’s seen posing with a poker face. Let’s take a look at 5 of the best poker-faced pictures from her Instagram account.

The actor is seen posing in front of a bear. She posed like a bear in this snap which she captioned by saying that life is not a bear. The actor looked funny as she wore a simple t-shirt and accessorised it with a gold necklace and rings.

Alexandra looked stunning in this picture as she flaunted her sharp jawline. She was pictured wearing an oversized grey plaid patterned coat. She completed the look with a gold ring and gold ring earrings.

The Alexandra Daddario looked cute posing in front of an Egyptian statue. The actor enacted the pose by her trademark poker face. Her fans were in awe of her beautiful eyes.

Alexandra posted this picture to wish her fans a happy new year. She captioned the picture as, “Happy new year from me and this lizard”. In the picture, she is seen posing with a lizard on the ground at the back.

The Baywatch star shared this picture in which she’s seen posing in a snowfall. The actor may have intended to look scary with her straight face in the snow. She captioned the picture with a funny take on it as, “The before photo of my entire life, hatless in the snow, starting my day at 1 pm, scaring everyone I look at”.

