Anne Hathaway Starrer Pandemic Heist Film 'Lockdown' Will Premiere On HBO Max

Lockdown is an upcoming romantic heist comedy film. Directed by Doug Liman, the ensemble cast of the movie has grabbed much attention. Now, it is revealed that the rights for the project have been acquired by Warner Bros Pictures for its streaming platform HBO Max.

Doug Liman’s Lockdown to premiere on HBO Max

Deadline has recently reported that in a major worldwide rights deal, Warner Bros has acquired Lockdown. The company is planning to release the movie in early 2021 on HBO Max as an original.

Lockdown cast includes Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ben Stiller, Stephen Merchant, Lucy Boynton, Ben Kingsley, Dule Hill, Mark Gatiss, Jazmyn Simon, and Mindy Kaling. The film is helmed by Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Edge of Tomorrow fame director Doug Liman. The script is penned by Steven Knight.

The movie happens during the COVID-19 crisis and is a comic take on the pandemic. It is said to show a couple who make peace in order to take advantage of the pandemic. They try to pull off a jewellery heist at the department store Harrods.

The budget of the project is reported to be around $10 million. Filming commenced in late September in London, when most of the projects were on halt. The circumstances is said to have helped director Dough Liman as Lockdown is inspired by the current events. Earlier, Baby Driver and Darkest Hour star Lily James were also a part of the film, but she was replaced by Lucy Boynton in October.

The project became a hot title in September at the virtual Toronto Film Festival Market. Bankrolled by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, Storyteller Productions hatched the movie, and P.J. van Sandwijk, Alison Winter, and Michael Lesslie produced it. AGC Studios’ Ford, Alastair Burlingham, and Miguel Palos Jr. serve as executive producers along with Liman and Knight.

Meanwhile, Doug Liman is planning to direct a massive outer space project featuring Tom Cruise as the lead. The untitled movie will be making history as it will become the first feature to be shot in space. The venture has received support from Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA, which will house the production on the International Space Station. Liman previously collaborated with Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow and American Made, with talks to collaborate on another project, Live Die Repeat and Repeat. He has also helmed movies like The Bourne Identity, Jumper, Fair Game, and more.

