Ali Fazal Opens Up About His Thoughts On Colour-blind Casting; Read More

Actor Ali Fazal, who made his Bollywood debut with a special appearance in 3 Idiots, has now become a household name after featuring in various popular movies and series. During an interview with DT Next, the actor revealed a few things about his initial days in cinema. He also shared his views on colour-blind casting and his upcoming series Mirzapur 2. Here is everything you need to know:

Ali Fazal talks about colour-blind casting

Ali Fazal, who will be seen playing the British character named Andrew Katchadourian in the film Death On The Nile, said that colour-blind casting is defined as the casting of such minority actors in roles where race, ethnicity, or gender is not germane. Fazal further said that this form of casting is "necessary" which can include people of all races, colours and genders in the filmmaking process.

For the unversed, Death On The Nile is now slated to be released in the year 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Late American actor George Kennedy played the same role in 1978 released original movie. However, for the upcoming flick, Fazal has joined hands with Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel, who played the title role in The Personal History of David Copperfield.

About the film Death On The Nile

Death on the Nile is an upcoming mystery thriller film helmed by Kenneth Branagh. The movie is a follow-up to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and features Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The film is the third screen adaptation of Christie's novel.

Ali Fazal's upcoming projects

Fazal will be next seen in Mirzapur 2 which is a crime thriller series. The plot of the series revolves around the criminal activities and lawlessness that is carried out in Mirzapur. The trailer of the show is already out and is been loved by many fans and critics. The show features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, among others, in pivotal roles.

Besides them, the show will also star Kulbushan Kharbanda, Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar. The crime-thriller show has been created by Puneet Krishna and is helmed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. Mirzapur 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020.

