'Alice Through The Looking Glass' Cast And Main Characters Seen In The Film; Details Here

Alice Through the Looking Glass is a 2016 Disney film that was a sequel to the 2010 film Alice in Wonderland, which was a live-action remake of Disney's 1951 animated film of the same name. The had a similar tone and style to 2010's Alice in Wonderland and starred Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Mia Wasikowska, Matt Lucas, and many other prominent stars. Here is a look at the main cast of Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Alice Through the Looking Glass cast

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp played the lead role of Tarrant Hightopp, aka the Mad Hatter, in Alice Through the Looking Glass. The Mad Hatter is one of the most iconic characters from Lewis Carroll's 1865 book Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Though Johnny Depp's version of the character, Tarrant Hightopp, was created specifically for Alice Through the Looking Glass. In the film, The Mad Hatter is in poor health as his family went missing after the Attack of the Jabberwocky.

Anne Hathaway

Popular actor Anne Hathaway played the role of the White Queen in Alice Through the Looking Glass. The White Queen, also known as Mirana, was an important character in Lewis Carroll's 1871 fantasy book Through the Looking-Glass. Anne Hathaway played the role of The White Queen in the first Alice in Wonderland film as well.

Mia Wasikowska

Mia Wasikowska reprised her role as Alice Kingsleigh in 2016's Alice Through the Looking Glass. Alice is the main protagonist of the series who is unwittingly thrown into a nonsensical fantasy world after she falls into a rabbit hole. The version of Alice in Alice Through the Looking Glass is more mature and intelligent as she is now an adult.

Matt Lucas

English actor Matt Lucas returns in Alice Through the Looking Glass to play the role of Tweedledum and Tweedledee. He also played the deranged twins in Tim Burton's 2010 Alice in Wonderland film. Tweedledum and Tweedledee play prominent supporting roles in the film.

Rhys Ifans

Actor Rhys Ifans plays the role of the Mad Hatter's father, Zanik Hightopp. Alice Through the Looking Glass was mostly an original story based on Lewis Carroll's books, and Zanik Hightopp is one of the first and most prominent original characters featured in the film. The movie revolves around The Mad Hatter and his quest to save his family.

Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen plays the role of Time in Alice Through the Looking Glass. This sentient version of 'Time' is a godlike figure in the movie and controls the flow of time in Wonderland. He is another original character who was not present in Lewis Carroll's novels.

