Tom Holland Pokes Fun At 'stunning' Girlfriend Nadia Parkes, Latter Claps Back; See Posts

On Sunday, August 9, actor Tom Holland took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his girlfriend, Nadia Parkes, while poking fun at her. The new photo featured Nadia posing with her arms crossed and looking at Tom. Adding a cheeky caption, the Avengers: Infinity War star wrote, "How stunning.... are those golf clubs". But, it seems like Nadia also grabbed the opportunity and hit back at beau Tom Holland with a quirky caption for her recent Instagram post.

Tom Holland jokes about girlfriend Nadia Parkes

The witty post of Tom managed to garner more than 3M likes within a few hours (and is still counting). On the other hand, Tom Holland's girlfriend was quick to clap back at him as she also shared a picture of Tom at the golf ground. Adding a caption to her photo, Nadia wrote, "If you can’t beat em, join em (sic)". Meanwhile, Tom took to the comments section and wrote, "Fairway to heaven," and later added, "Tiger don’t be mad. I always wear red on a Sunday."

READ | Tom Holland's Fans Cannot Keep Calm As He Completes 5 Years As Spider-Man

READ | Tom Holland Turns Spider-Man For Jimmy Kimmel’s Son On His Birthday; Watch Video Here

Tom Holland and Nadia Parkes

The speculations about Parkes and Holland's romantic affair started making rounds on the internet in late May. According to a report, published by The Daily Mail, Parkes was staying with Holland, his brother, and a friend at their London flat. The report further explained that it was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London. It also informed that the duo made the decision to isolate together, and things have been going great between them. The report also stated that Tom has told friends and family that they are in an official relationship.

READ | Why Was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Replaced By Tom Holland's Spidey? Read

The outlet also reported that Parkes' friend Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas introduced Parkes and Holland. Holland previously made a point to keep his love life largely off social media. He told ELLE in July 2019 that he was single then, but is “definitely a relationship person". Talking Tom Holland's relationship rumours, earlier, he was linked with Zendaya and childhood friend Olivia Bolton. The Spider-Man co-stars, Zendaya and Holland, maintained they were only friends.

READ | Tom Holland Unsure When The Shooting Of Marvel's 'Spider-Man 3' Will Begin; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.