Alison Araya And Lenny Jacobson Join John Cena's HBO Max Series 'Peacemaker'

Peacemaker is an upcoming series in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It stars John Cena who plays the titular role, reprising his The Suicide Squad character. James Gunn has penned down the project and will also direct a few episodes. Now, two new members have joined the team.

Alison Araya and Lenny Jacobson added to Peacemaker cast

Variety has recently reported that Alison Araya and Lenny Jacobson will be joining John Cena in the Peacemaker series. They will appear in recurring roles as a married couple with Araya playing Amber and Jacobson as her husband Evan. It will show their “incredibly dysfunctional” marriage onscreen. The series has recently started production work.

Alison Araya is an Australian-Latinx actor. She has appeared in television shows like Riverdale, Arrow, and Julie and the Phantoms. Her performances have received praises from the viewers.

Lenny Jacobson was seen in Netflix hit series Narcos: Mexico, with his other small-screen credits, include Big Time in Hollywood, FL, and Nurse Jackie. He has appeared in movies like Bumblebee and Like Father. Jackson is currently working For All Mankind at Apple Studios.

Peacemaker will be an eight-episode series on HBO Max. It is said to explore the origins of John Cena’s character, a guy who believes in peace at any cost – no matter how many people he must kill to get it. Peacemaker cast also features Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chris Conrad, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, and Christopher Heyerdahl. Other The Suicide Squad cast and characters might also appear in a cameo role in the spinoff show.

The show is bankrolled by HBO Max. Plot details are under wraps, but it is said that the show will dive into the roots of Christopher Smith's incarnation of Peacemaker. James Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with John Cena as co-executive producer. It is scheduled to arrive in January 2022. The company is developing multiple series for its streaming platform.

