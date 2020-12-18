Chukwudi Iwuji, Lochlyn Munro And Two Other Actors Join 'Peacemaker'; Details Inside

Peacemaker is an upcoming series in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It stars John Cena as he plays the titular role, reprising his The Suicide Squad character. James Gunn has penned down the project and will also direct a few episodes. Now four new members have been added to the cast.

Four new members join the Peacemaker cast

Variety has revealed that new actors will be joining the DCEU with their debut in Peacemaker. Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as a series regular, and Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), Annie Chang (Shades of Blue), and Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as recurring guest stars are added as Peacemaker new cast. The previously announced members are Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chris Conrad.

Iwuji will play a character name Clemson Murn, Munro will portray Larry Fitzgibbon, Chang essays Detective Sophie Song, and Heyerdahl will appear as Captain Locke. Fitzgibbon is described as a wry and kind character who is a partner and friend of Detective Song. The Suicide Squad also has Dr. Fitzgibbon played by John Ostrander, whose 1980s comics form the inspiration for the movie. It is possible that the spinoff series could have a younger version or a relative of the character.

Chukwudi Iwuji is Clemson Murn @Itsanniechang is Detective Sophie Song @LochlynMunro is Detective Larry Fitzgibbon @CHeyerdahl is Captain Locke https://t.co/h6f15oasjc pic.twitter.com/dzKCkzh0aX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 17, 2020

Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad spinoff series, is bankrolled by HBO Max and will have eight episodes based on the DC Comics' character. Plot details are under wraps, but it is said that the show will dive into the roots of Christopher Smith's incarnation of Peacemaker. The show will explore the origins of John Cena’s character, a guy who believes in peace at any cost – no matter how many people he must kill to get it. More actors could join the series ahead.

James Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with John Cena as co-executive producer. The filmmaker is currently working on the project which will commence soon and wrap up before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It is expected to arrive in 2021 or early 2022 on HBO Max.

Promo Image Source: chukwudi_iwuji And lochlynmunro Instagram

