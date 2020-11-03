'The Suicide Squad' Actor Steve Agee Joins John Cena-starrer 'Peacemaker' Spinoff Series

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Before the film’s release, a spinoff series featuring John Cena as Peacemaker, his character from the movie, has been announced by the makers. Now it is revealed that another actor from the movie will join the spinoff show.

Also Read | John Cena To Stars In 'The Suicide Squad' Spinoff Series As 'Peacemaker' For HBO Max

The Suicide Squad actor Steve Agee joins spinoff series, Peacemaker

Deadline has reported that Steve Agee has been cast in Peacemaker spinoff series on HBO Max. He will be playing one of the characters from the film, John Economos. Economos is a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to government personality, Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis. The series is lead by John Cena as he plays the titular role.

Steve Agee also voices King Shark in The Suicide Squad, written and directed by James Gunn. The actor has collaborated with the filmmaker on several projects. It includes Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Gunn’s horror feature production Brightburn directed by David Yarovesky.

Also Read | James Gunn Defends Margot Robbie's Casting As Harley Quinn In 'The Suicide Squad'

Peacemaker is being penned down by James Gunn as an eight-episode series. Other The Suicide Squad characters might also appear in a cameo role in the spinoff show. It is said to explore the origins of John Cena’s character, a guy who believes in peace at any cost – no matter how many people he must kill to get it.

James Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with John Cena as co-executive producer. The makers will start production next year before Gunn commence work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A release date has not been announced yet by the makers.

Also Read | Margot Robbie Teases Insane Action Sequence In 'The Suicide Squad' Featuring Harley Quinn

Also Read | The Suicide Squad Is 100% James Gunn's Cut With 'zero Interference,' Reveals The Director

The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad and is intended to be the tenth movie in the DCEU. The film has an ensemble cast with Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney reprising their roles as Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang, respectively. It also features Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackehart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, Taika Waititi and Michael Rooker. The Suicide Squad is set to hit the theatres on August 6, 2021.

Promo Image Source: geekmarvelita Instagram and James Gunn Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.