John Cena To Stars In 'The Suicide Squad' Spinoff Series As 'Peacemaker' For HBO Max

John Cena plays Christopher Smith / Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, written and directed by James Gunn. He will be joining the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with the film. But even before its trailer release, the wrestler turned actor has landed a spinoff series for his character "Peacemaker".

'Peacemaker' series starring John Cena ordered by HBO Max

John Cena’s The Suicide Squad character Peacemaker has bagged his own spinoff series. It stars Cena in the titular role as he will reprise the character. Director James Gunn will be penning down all the episodes along with helming a few, including the pilot. It is said to be an action-packed series.

Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad spinoff series, is bankrolled by HBO Max and will have eight episodes based on the DC Comics' character. Plot details are under wraps, but it is said that the show will explore the origins of Christopher Smith's incarnation of Peacemaker.

James Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with John Cena as co-executive producer. It is said to have eight episodes and will start production next year before Gunn commence work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Working alongside @JamesGunn on #SuicideSquad was an absolute masterclass in how to best bring beloved characters to life in a new and fun way. I cannot wait for the #DCUniverse to experience more of absurdity that is the Peacemaker in this new project on @hbomax!!! pic.twitter.com/PZ9dOa7Dzj — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 23, 2020

Peacemaker series developers talked about the show to WarnerMedia. Chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, Casey Bloys, said that James Gunn has the unique ability to create an expansive universe while also bringing to life the soul and wit of each character. He stated that they are looking forward to a deep dive into the world of Peacemaker.

James Gunn said that Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and the world’s biggest douchebag. He mentioned that he is excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. The filmmaker noted that working again with John Cena, Peter Safran, and his friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.

John Cena asserted that as he has said before, it has been a “tremendous honour and an incredible opportunity” for him to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James Gunn on what is going to be a “fantastic” movie. He mentioned that he is “unbelievably excited” to have the chance to team up with the filmmaker again for Peacemaker. The actor stated that they cannot wait for fans to see the spinoff series.

