Alison Roman Pens Apology Letter For 'flippant' Remarks About Chrissy Teigen, Maria Kondo

Cookbook author Alison Roman who recently threw shade at celebrity personality Chrissy Teigen and lifestyle guru Marie Kondo, apologized for her words on the Internet. According to reports, Roman made tone-deaf remarks about their respective businesses in an interview. The 34-year-old issued a lengthy apology letter on her social media and asked for forgiveness from the two ladies for her behaviour.

Alison Roman pens apology letter

Roman penned a long apology letter on her Instagram and explained her side of the story for the kind of remarks she used against the two prominent personalities. She termed her act as "stupid, careless and insensitive." She also mentioned that she needs to "learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant."

Roman captioned the apology letter and wrote, "Hi— ICYMI, over the weekend there was a bit of a twitter conversation where I was rightly called out for disparaging remarks I made regarding Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. Even if you didn’t hear about it (!), I feel like this was too important not to share here. I know this is a lengthy note (succinctness has never been my strong suit). I appreciate you taking the time to read."

On May 9, cookbook author, writer, and food personality Alison Roman vented out at Kondo and Teigen. As per reports, the author had some harsh words for the two prominent personalities during an interview with The New Consumer. Roman slammed Teige for climbing the ladder of success very fast, while she took a swing at Marie Kondo for being a hypocrite.

According to reports, Roman shared some words about Chrissy Teigen's trajectory in the world of food. She took a jibe at the star and said that what Chrissy Teigen has done seems crazy to Roman. She had a successful cookbook and then eventually she shifted her curve to a Boom line. After that, she now has an Instagram page that has over a million followers which seems that people are running that account for her. This very thinking of Teigen horrified Roman and she reportedly revealed that she would have never done this or aspired to be like one of her.

