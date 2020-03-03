What Is Beyoncé's Documentary 'Homecoming' All About That Airs On Netflix?

Beyonce's behind the scenes from her Coachella's performance in 2018 were documented and the rights were sold to Netflix. The documentary became one of the top watched shows when it first launched on Netflix. Take a look at all the details that were revealed in Beyonce's Homecoming.

ALSO READ | Beyonce's Story Of How Jay-Z And Her Friendship With Kobe Bryant Started Many Years Ago

What is Beyoncé's documentary 'Homecoming' on Netflix about?

Beyonce’s documentary titled Homecoming received a 98 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes while receiving 7.4/10 on IMDb. The documentary is of 137 minutes showcasing her detailed version of her set at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival wherein she danced along with 64 musicians and a select set of dancers. The documentary streamed in the month of April in 2019.

ALSO READ| Beyonce's Collage Pictures That Have Over Million Views On Instagram

There were some personal experiences that Queen B shared with her fans, including the intimate details about her 2017 pregnancy. For example, the fact that she suffered from preeclampsia while she was pregnant with her twins. She also shared how she ended up having an emergency C-section.

ALSO READ | When Beyonce Ruled The Internet With Her Poker Face, See Pictures

The documentary also showcased how she juggled her Coachella performance while being a new mother to the twins who were born in June 2017 whereas the Coachella concert took place in April of 2018. The troubles for Coachella rehearsals started when she had to perform soon after giving birth to her twins while weighing 218 pounds. Soon after her delivery, she started her Coachella diet where she cut down all bread, carbs, alcohol, sugar, dairy and even meat to prepare for her Coachella performance. She had to bring her kids to her performance sometimes so that she could breastfeed them post her stage show.

ALSO READ | Beyonce's Love For Sneakers Is Evident In These Posts On Her Instagram

It was revealed that Beyonce personally selected each of the members of her dance troupe, along with the light type and the material that was used on the stage.

The documentary even showcased an exclusive version of and an acapella version of Lift Every Voice and Sing, sung by Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy. Even the end credits showed Beyonce’s cover song Before I Let Go by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly.

ALSO READ | Times When Beyoncé Dressed Up In Impressive, Unconventional Outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.