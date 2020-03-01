Times When Beyoncé Dressed Up In Impressive, Unconventional Outfits

Beyoncé is undoubtedly one of the biggest fashion icons. She is known to experiment with several different styles and often comes up with unique concepts for her outfits. The Halo singer is also famous for setting new trends in the fashion world and often becoming the talk of the town for her red carpet looks. Here are some unique outfits that have been worn by Beyoncé.

Times when Beyoncé dressed up in unconventional outfits

Orange outfit

In a recent photoshoot, Beyoncé wore this attire to promote her new line of accessories. The dress she wore is a transparent orange with the signature Adidas stripes. The balloon sleeves just add to the look which seems rather unconventional but Beyoncé pulls it off easily. The sneakers she wore brought out an urban look to the outfit which made her overall attire even more appealing.

Black evening gown

Beyoncé donned a stunning off-the-shoulder black gown with a high slit till her waist and elbow-length gloves. She wore this outfit for the celebration of Diddy’s 50th birthday. The dress had accents of jewelled leafy design all over and especially above the hip area and across the structured neckline.

Goddess attire

Beyoncé is often regarded as the queen of music by her dedicated fans, and thus following this trend she wore a goddess-like attire for an event. The fall of the dress made Beyoncé look absolutely stunning. The asymmetrical pattern of the dress made her look even more gorgeous. However, what stole the show for this look was her neckpiece which was compared by fans with that of Cleopatra.

