All About Chateau Christmas' Merritt Patterson's Age, Net Worth & Career Details

Merritt Patterson is a well known Canadian actress, she is known for her debut V series Kyle XY, as well as her role in Ravenswood and The Royals, among others. Merritt Patterson will be seen playing the role of Margot in the TV film titled Chateau Christmas. The movie recently premiered on October 25 at 8 pm Eastern Time and 7 pm central time, which is 5:30 am on October 26. The Christmas movie stars Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane. The movie is about a woman named Margot who gets reunited with her ex as a fate of nature and rediscovers her passion for music. Read on to know more details about Chateau Christmas' Merritt Patterson.

Merritt Patterson's Birthday: 2 September 1990

Country: Canada

Occupation: Actress

Merritt Patterson's Career

Merritt Patterson's career started when she debuted on the TV show Kyle XY for 2 episodes. After that, she has appeared in many TV shows, movies, as well as Hallmark films. She rose to fame after she played one of the main roles in ABC's family series called Ravenswood. She also played the main role in E! TV series called The Royals as Ophelia. She was recently seen in the movie Unbroken: Path to Redemption in 2018 as Cynthia Applewhite. She has guest-starred in many shows including Life Unexpected, Motive, The Art of More, and Supernatural. among others. Patterson has featured in many TV movies including The Pregnancy Project, Radio Rebel, Iron Golem, and Bad Date Chronicles. Merritt Patterson has featured in a number of Hallmark Channel Original Movies like Forever in my Heart, A Royal Winter, Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New, The Christmas Cottage, Christmas at the Palace and Picture a Perfect Christmas. Where Chateau Christmas is her 7th Hallmark Channel TV film till date.

Merritt Patterson's age

Born on September 2, 1990, Merritt Patterson is currently 30 years old.

Merritt Patterson's net worth

Chateau Christmas' Merritt Patterson has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million according to celebsline portal. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Merritt Patterson's Photos

Merritt Patterson's relationship status is currently been defined as single by a number of entertainment portals, as the actor has not officially mentioned about anyone she is dating. Patterson's Instagram also doesn't indicate any of her current love interest as well. Here are some pictures that Merritt Patterson shared from her Instagram account recently.

