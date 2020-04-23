Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Quirky Quarantine Workout On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

In the At-home version of The Ellen DeGeneres show, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth demonstrated his at-home workout for those who cannot avail gym due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In the small video shared by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen is shown asking Chris Hemsworth about his quirk workout. She even asked the executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Andy Lassner to follow Chris Hemsworth’s workout routine.

Chris Hemsworth’s workout

In the hilarious video, Chris Hemsworth is seen showing Ellen DeGeneres how he uses a laundry basket and a liquid detergent to do his workout. In the video, Andy fails miserably in following directions, leaving the audience doubling in laughter. Towards the end of the video, Ellen DeGeneres can be heard jokingly saying that she cannot make the difference between the two.

While posting the video on her social media account Ellen wrote that Chris Hemsworth is going to work out on her at-home version of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She wrote, ‘Tomorrow’s interview with @ChrisHemsworth is definitely going to work out.’ [sic] Fans of the actor as well as The Ellen DeGeneres Show have commented on the post and showered it with many likes.

Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix film

Starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Randeep Hooda in the leading roles, Extraction follows the story of Tyler Rake. Tyler Rake is a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the deadliest extraction of his career, as he is ordered to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction will hit the streaming platform Netflix tomorrow, on April 24, 2020.

