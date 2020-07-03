Fact Check: Did The Ellen DeGeneres Show Get Cancelled Due To Ellen's Erratic Behaviour?

Origin

Ellen DeGeneres has been facing a lot of heat on social media ever since rumours about her being mean to her co-workers and people around her have surfaced online. The allegations about her being rude to her guests on her show and workers around her became a mainstream conversation when a Reddit user posted a thread accusing Ellen of misconduct on the sets of her show. The conversation has garnered so much popularity that a number of known YouTube channels have made videos discussing Ellen's alleged erratic behaviour. Recently, people on social media were convinced that The Ellen Show has now been cancelled.

The Ellen Show has not been cancelled, as the show's production team has come forward and cleared the air about the same since then. In a recent interview with news portal in the USA, Ellen DeGeneres' production team refuted all the rumours about the show getting cancelled. The 62-year-old former standup comedian has maintained an image of positivity and spreading happiness on her show through the years but rumours about her unkind and rude behaviour with her production team and her wife have surfaced on the internet.

In one of the interviews with a news portal in the USA, writer Ben Simeon had alleged that Ellen would often pick a new staff member to hate on. One of her bodyguards have also gone on record and alleged that Ellen can be very cold at times and often be rude to people around her. One of the stories about Ellen's bad behaviour suggested that the television host would send employees back home if their breath would stink, as a result, all of her employees would reportedly chew gum before speaking to her. The stories about Ellen DeGeneres' erratic behaviour do not stop doing the rounds on the internet, but it appears to have not affected her show and it will continue to go on.

Google Trends analysis

As the rumours about Ellen's show getting cancelled started doing rounds on the internet, a number of people took to Google and searched for the same. This resulted in a surge of search results around topics like 'The Ellen Show cancelled' and 'Why did Ellen get cancelled'. Check it out below -

