Ellen DeGeneres Makes Melissa McCarthy's Dream Come True On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Hollywood actor Melissa McCarthy a few days back took to her Instagram account and shared a dream that she had. She stated that in her dream everything was just as it is in her life, however, she was quarantined with actor Mark Wahlberg. Never did she know that her dream will come true. Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone will be a part of the next episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the at-home version of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the popular television host has a surprise for the actor.

Melissa McCarthy on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen DeGeneres on her Instagram account stated that she heard about the dream that Melissa McCarthy had. While Melissa McCarthy proceeds to tell her about the dream, Ellen DeGeneres listens to her carefully. Melissa stated that in her dream, Mark Wahlberg was her roommate and they had a cordial relationship. She went on to say that he is very tidy and vacuums pretty often.

Ellen DeGeneres cuts her short and asks Mark Wahlberg if he vacuums often. Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone was surprised to see Mark Wahlberg on the other side of the screen. While posting the video on social media, the official account of The Ellen DeGeneres Show wrote, ‘Tomorrow, I make @MelissaMcCarthy’s dream come true. Literally.@markwahlberg.’ [sic]

Melissa McCarthy’s husband Ben was filming her as she spoke about her dream. She stated that she along with her family was quarantined with the actor. However, she clarified that it was not a weird dream. While posting the video of her talking about her dream, Melissa McCarthy tagged Mark Wahlberg in the post and asked her fans to stay home.

