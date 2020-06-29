When Kylie Jenner Helped A Super-fan & Gave Her A Tour Of Kylie Cosmetics Headquarters

Kylie Jenner is well-known for her philanthropic work. Moreover, she also often surprises her fans with special events and gifts. Back in September 12, 2019, Kylie Jenner featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the episode, Kylie Jenner showed off her charitable side by giving one super fan several gifts. In fact, she even gave her fan a tour of Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.

Time when Kylie Jenner surprised her fan with a tour of her Cosmetics headquarters

During a 2019 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kylie Jenner revealed that she was going to surprise one of her fans, named Ashley. Kylie Jenner then travelled to Ashley's hotel room and jokingly pretended to be room service. Of course, the fan obviously realized who Kylie Jenner really was. After meeting Ashley, Kylie Jenner decided to take the fan to the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.

Once the two women reached the Cosmetics headquarters, Kylie Jenner started asking Ashley about her life. Ashley revealed that she was a massive fan of Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics as well as her show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During the episode, Ashley stated that Kylie Jenner was her inspiration. Moreover, Ashley was inspired by Kylie Jenner and wanted to have her own business.

However, Ashley added that she had to keep her dream on hold to help her mother, who was a first-grade teacher. Kylie Jenner was truly inspired by Ashley's story, as Kylie was also close to her own mother, Kris Jenner. Kylie Jenner then gave Ashley a makeover and even had a photoshoot with her. Even Kylie's mother showed up on the screen and clicked photos with the fan.

Finally, Kylie Jenner announced her big reveal. She told Ashley that she was going to donate $50,000 to the school where Ashley's mother worked. Moreover, Kylie Jenner also gifted Ashley and her mom two boxes of Kylie Cosmetics. However, the boxes were actually filled with $100,000 each.

Kylie Jenner and Ellen DeGeneres' charitable gifts brought tears to Ashley and her mother's eyes. In a later episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kylie also donated $750,000 to a group of talented and well-deserving women. These women were part of the women empowerment group Nest of Love.

[Promo from Kylie Jenner Instagram]

