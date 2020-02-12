Selena Gomez's Inspiring Journey From A Disney Star To A Successful Singer

Selena Gomez is one of the most talked-about celebrities from the past few weeks because of her latest album release, Rare. The album was released officially on January 10, 2020. The international singing sensation has become one of the most followed and loved celebrities of the world and her fans keep showering love on her. She had an interesting career until now and it amazes her fans completely whenever they look her career graph

How did Selena Gomez manage to establish herself in the media industry?

Selena Gomez kicked started her career alongside Demi Lovato with the '90s children's television show Barney & Friends (1992). She played Gianna in the show from 2002 to 2004. The star intrigued her audience with incredible performances in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003), Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire (2005), and House Broken (2006). The singer moved ahead in her acting career by earning the lead role of Alex Russo and rose to fame with the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place (2007).

As she was transcending in her acting career, the star proved that she is a multi-talented personality by releasing her first album with her band called Selena Gomez & the Scene in 2009. She later released two other albums with her band. The singer released her first solo album Stars Dance in 2013 which gave the world her first superhit single Come & Get It.

Gomez is also famously known for her acting in movies like Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, and Hotel Transylvania. With such versatility, Selena Gomez connected with the audience gaining loads of popularity and support from the fans.

The singer also dated international celebrity Justin Beiber. Their relationship received a lot of media coverage. However, the two parted their ways due to some undisclosed issues. Selena is doing great in her life and according to an interview, her recent album tells the fans how she has chosen to move on.

