Selena Gomez Says Instagram Is 'destroying Some Of Her Generation'

Social media has been an extremely influential part of an individual’s life and has taken its toll on a number of its users. It also affects popular identities as they have a huge number of fans following them on social media. Similarly, Selena Gomez has been a prominent personality on social media who has a massive number of followers on her Instagram, 168 million to be precise. The pop singer has been vocal about her views about using social media and how it has become a major and essential part of everyone’s life. Read more to know what Selena Gomez thinks about social media.

Also Read | Selena Gomez 'unable To Lift Her Arms' After A Glass Of Champagne; Watch Her Goofy Video

Also Read | Selena Gomez Gives A Sneak-peek Into Her Upcoming Beauty Line 'Rare Beauty', See Post

Selena Gomez on social media

Selena Gomez has been in the limelight because of her latest album Rare, which has been a hit on popular social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and Facebook. The singer spoke to an entertainment magazine about how Instagram is “destroying some of her generations, their identity”. Selena also confessed that she has stopped reading about herself on the internet. She says she was an active reader initially but soon realised the aftermath of doing that. She has managed to gain a very strong following on social media through a number of posts. Here are some of Selena Gomez's posts from Instagram.

Also Read | Selena Gomez On Why Social Media Is Destructive And How 'certain Events' Made Her Stronger

Also Read | Selena Gomez Says She Was A Victim Of Certain Abuse When She Was Dating Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez's Instagram:

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston To Selena Gomez, Here Are The Best Dressed Celebs In Hollywood This Week\

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.