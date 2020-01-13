Selena Gomez On Dating Famous People: 'You Want Someone To Understand'

Selena Gomez is one of the most talked-about celebrities from the past few weeks because of her most anticipated album release, Rare. The album was released officially on January 10, 2020. The international singing sensation revealed many things when she visited an event with Zane Lowe. Gomez talked about her first studio effort in five years and also mentioned other aspects of her life.

Selena Gomez on dating popular people

The singer at the event revealed why she feels that dating someone famous is better for her. She said that she wants someone to understand how she feels in a deeper manner. The singer feels that a person who is famous will know the counterpart of creativity and it makes the relationship more interesting and fun for her. Selena mentioned that it becomes a problem when the relationship becomes a show for the fans. She admitted that at some point, her relationships become more for the people than for herself.

Every individual needs to have someone who understands them, and Selena feels that a person facing a similar situation would be able to have an insight into how she feels. She also brought out the topic of her dating situations being in the spotlights. She said that she never wanted any sort of spotlight on her dating situation. The international singer rather wanted to keep everything private and separated from the spotlight completely. Selena revealed the fact that she felt that people paid more attention to her personal life than anyone else. However, Selena Gomez said that this has made her grow and she feels everything happened for something good.

Selena Gomez dated Justin Bieber for a long time. The couple seemed to be serious in their relationship. However, according to many reports, the two got separated from each other due to some personal problems. Currently, Justin is happily married and Selena Gomez is doing great in life.

