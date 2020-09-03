'The Frozen Ground' Cast: Here Are Cast Details Of This Nicholas Cage Starrer

The Frozen Ground is a 2013 crime drama movie which is directed and written by Scott Walker. The movie was Walker's directorial debut, and it starred Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, Vanessa Hudgens, Katherine LaNasa, Radha Mitchell, and 50 Cent in the pivotal roles. Read on to see the complete cast of the film.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk Shares Pictures Of 'embarrassing' Old Homework From College Days

Cast of The Frozen Ground:

Nicolas Cage as Jack Halcombe

Nicolas Cage is one of the most accomplished American actors, winning prestigious awards such as the Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award for many of his performances. He is known for his roles in films like Leaving Las Vegas. Rumble Fish, Valley Girl, Racing with the Moon, Wild at Heart, Honeymoon in Vegas, The Rock, Face/Off, Con Air and National Treasure: Book of Secrets to name a few. He plays the role of Jack Halcombe in the film The Frozen Ground.

John Cusack – Robert Hansen

John Cusack is an American actor known for his featuring in more than 85 films in his acting career. He is known for his roles in Better Off Dead, Say Anything..., Being John Malkovich, 1408, Igor, 2012, and The Raven to name a few. He plays the murderer named Robert Hansen in the film.

Vanessa Hudgens – Cindy Paulson

Vanessa Hudgens is an American actor and singer. She rose to fame with the musical drama franchise series called High School Musical. Later she was seen in movies like Bandslam, Beastly, Sucker Punch, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Spring Breakers, The Princess Switch, Second Act and Bad Boys for Life to name a few.

50 Cent – Clate Johnson

50 Cent is a popular American rapper, songwriter, actor, as well as entrepreneur. He played the role of Clate Johnson in the movie titled The Frozen Ground. He is known for songs like In da Club, Disco Inferno, 21 questions to name a few.

Radha Mitchell – Allie Halcombe

Radha Mitchell is an Australian actress. She is known for her roles in many Australian TV series as well as movies. She played the role of Allie Halcombe in this crime thriller film The Frozen Ground.

Dean Norris – Sgt. Lyle Haugsven

Dean Norris is an actor. He is known for his roles in Breaking Bad (2008), Total Recall (1990) and Under the Dome (2013) to name a few. He played the role of Sgt. Lyle Haugsven in the movie The Frozen Ground.

Katherine LaNasa – Fran Hansen

Katherine LaNasa is an American actor, former ballet dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her roles in sitcom Three Sisters, Judging Amy, Two and a Half Men, Big Love and Longmire, and many others. She played the role of Fran Hansen in this movie.

Jodi Lyn O'Keefe – Chelle Ringell

Jodi Lyn O'Keefe is an American actor known for her role as Cassidy on TV serial Nash Bridges, as Gretchen Morgan on Prison Break, as Jo Laughlin on The Vampire Diaries and many more. She plays the role of Chelle Ringell in the movie The Frozen Ground. The film was released in 2013.

Gia Mantegna – Debbie Peters

Gia Mantegna is an American actress who is known for her role as Devin Levin in the TV serial The Middle. She was also seen in the film The Secret Life of the American Teenager as a recurring role portraying Patty Mary. Gia played the role of Debbie Peters in The Frozen Ground movie.

Other 'The Frozen Ground' characters

Matt Gerald as Ed Stauber

Robert Forgit as Sgt. Wayne Von Clasen

Sam Velasquez as Jimmy Garcia

Ryan O'Nan as Gregg Baker

Kurt Fuller as D.A. Pat Clives

Kevin Dunn as Lt. Bob Jent

Michael McGrady as Vice Det. John Gentile

Brad William Henke as Carl Galenski

ALSO READ| Fall Guys Introduces Big Yeetus, Meant To "shake Things Up" In The Game

The Frozen Ground plot

The crime thriller movie The Frozen Ground has received mixed reviews from the film critics as well as the audience. While it received a 61% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it gained a score of 5.2/10 rating on IMDb. The plot of the movie is inspired by real-life events where an Alaskan state trooper sets on a mission to find out if Robert Hansen is actually a murderer or not. The accused is charged with molesting young girls and torturing them, the film is based on the crimes of a real-life Alaskan serial killer named Robert Hansen. The role played by Nicholas Cage tries to take help from one of his victims who had luckily escaped from his clutches.

ALSO READ| Tyler Perry's House Of Payne'' Cast: List Of Actors Playing Lead Characters

ALSO READ| Vanessa Hudgens Makes A 'High School Musical' Video With Zac Efron's Part Replaced; Watch

Promo Image courtesy: The Frozen Ground trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.