Ahead Of Its Trailer, 'James Bond' Makers Unveil Teaser Of The Film 'No Time To Die'

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers of from the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, have recently unveiled a teaser clip and a new poster from the film. The teaser shows Daniel Craig back in action in his classic tuxedo, after going off the radar during the Spectre events. Fans can’t stop gushing over how excited and thrilled they are for the upcoming film.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the action-packed teaser has shots of Craig as Bond and Rami Malek as Safin, along with car chases, explosions and high-intense stunts. One can also notice the wordings that kept flashing which read as “New Trailer Tomorrow”. Along with the post, they also wrote, “New. Trailer. Tomorrow. #NoTimeToDie”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans cannot stop commenting on how excited they are for the makers to release the trailer of the film. The post has been receiving several likes and positive comments from netizens. Some users praised the teaser and the action scenes, while some went all gaga over Craig’s appearance. One of the users wrote, “Those 10 seconds is FIRE! While the other one wrote, “Can't wait, can't wait, can't waiiiiiiiit.” Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the makers also shared a new poster from the film. In the post, Daniel Craig can be seen giving some intense looks as he is seen holding a gun in his hand. The actor can be seen sporting his classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bow.

He completed the look with well-gelled hair and a wristwatch. Along with the post, the makers also wrote, “Man on a mission. Check out the new poster for #NoTimeToDie, in cinemas this November. New trailer coming this Thursday.” Take a look at the post below.

About the film

Helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film, No Time To Die, also stars, Ana de Armas, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes in lead roles. The film was among those which were delayed due to the pandemic. While the release of the film was moved as a result of the pandemic from March to November, director Cary Joji Fukunaga recently clarified to Empire Magazine that he did not use the extra time to tweak the script. The film, No Time to Die, releases on November 12 in the United Kingdom and November 20 in the United States.

