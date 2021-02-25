All Details Of Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7' And 'A Quiet Place 2' Release Date

On February 25, 2021, trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted exclusive details of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 and Emily Blunt's A Quiet Place 2 release date. He announced the two movies will be released on Paramount Pictures' latest digital platform, Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus will be released in the United States on March 4, 2021, for a price of $9.99 USD per month for the premium tier with no ads.

💥💥💥💥💥

EXCLUSIVE

💥💥💥💥💥#MissionImpossible7 is set for a global theatrical release on 19.11.21#AQuietPlace2 will release on 17.09.21 💫📽💞

Both will have a 45 day period before premiering on #ParamountPlus @TomCruise #EmilyBlunt pic.twitter.com/T3r6Yd61wD — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) February 25, 2021

Also Read | Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 Won't Be Filmed Back-to-back Due To Tom Cruise's Busy Schedule

Mission Impossible 7 release date and cast details:

As confirmed by the film company Paramount Pictures, Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 will release on November 19, 2021, across all theatres. According to IMDb, the cast will not only include Tom Cruise as his renowned character Ethan Hunt, but also Vanessa Kirby as White Widow, and Captain America fame actor Hayley Atwell.



Vanessa Kirby's character, who was also a part of MI6, Mission: Impossible - Fallout had confirmed that she would also be starring in the series next two movies, MI7 and MI8. Hayley Atwell's character will be one of the leads in the movie. Her character's details are not yet revealed, but in the movie's director Christopher McQuarrie's podcast, Light the Fuse, Hayley described the character as follows:

"There’s ambiguity…the interesting thing we’re exploring is her resistance to a situation she finds herself in. How she starts off, where she becomes. The journey of what she comes into and what is asked of her and potentially where she ends up.”

Also Read | Tom Cruise Is Turning 'Mission: Impossible 7' Shoot Into A Nightmare For Crew, Say Sources

In other news, Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 were scheduled to be filmed back-to-back. The plan fell through as Cruise's schedule clashed with his other projects. Another MCU actor, Jeremy Renner who starred in Mission Impossible- Ghost Protocol as William Brandt was rumoured to be joining MI7, but won't be a part of the movie.

A Quiet Place Part 2 release date and cast details:

The long-awaited A Quiet Place Part 2, will be releasing on September 17, 2021. The movie, directed by John Krasinski, will see the Abbott family whose lives have turned around since the death of the mutant creatures. As indicated by the trailer fo the movie, the family's lives get disrupted once again by the blind savage creatures. The movie will see Cillian Murphy as Emmett, in the lead role opposite Emily Blunt.

A Quiet Place 2 release date originally was March 8, 2020, but was rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic regulations. The movie is directed by Emily Blunt's husband and actor John Krasinski who played Lee Abbott in the first part of the movie. The movie's trailer released on January 1, 2020.

Also Read | John Krasinski Gives "long-lost Lyrics" To 'The Office' Theme Song On 'SNL'

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Pens Wishes For Emily Blunt, Says 'You Gave Me Inspiration'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.