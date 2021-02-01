Tom Cruise Is Turning 'Mission: Impossible 7' Shoot Into A Nightmare For Crew, Say Sources

The seventh instalment in the Mission Impossible franchise is currently in the making in the UAE and the lead actor Tom Cruise is making all efforts to wrap it up. However, sources from the sets of the movie are saying that Mission: Impossible 7 shooting is indeed becoming impossible to wrap up, as Cruise is "obsessed" to not delay it further and get done with it which is not sitting down well with the crew. Read along to know more about the issue.

Tom Cruise is turning the filming of Mission: Impossible into a nightmare, say sources

The Sun reported on Sunday, January 31, 2021, that actor Tom Cruise is making the filming of Mission: Impossible, the latest and seventh instalment of the franchise a nightmare for the crew. An insider told the outlet that several of the the crew members would want to walk out from the project for a while and maybe start working on it when they truly can, but Tom is not ready to take a break. The actor is at the moment, obsessed with finishing the project and there isn’t a thing that will stop him. The person also added that he is the most determined on the sets which is impressive, but also a nightmare as of now.

The crew is worried about when will they get to go back home since the production moved from the UK to the United Arab Emirates. This is due to the flights between the UK and the UAE being stalled. Also, if they get to travel back home under the "red list" restrictions that are being followed, they will have to self-isolate themselves for at least a period of 10 days.

According to the report, a number of members from the production team, most of which are juniors and on board with low pay are protesting and just want to get back home. The insider adds that it feels as if everything is against them currently and the morale of the crew is down in general. Prior to this, the blockbuster has already suffered several production delays due to COVID-19 lockdowns among other circumstances.

