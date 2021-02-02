John Krasinski Gives "long-lost Lyrics" To 'The Office' Theme Song On 'SNL'

The Office is one of the most popular mockumentary sitcom television series. Starting in 2005, it concluded after eight years in 2013 with nine seasons and 201 episodes. The theme tune of the show has been praised by fans for many years. Now, John Krasinski, who played James Duncan “Jim” Halpert on the series has given lyrics to the track.

John Krasinski turns The Office opening sequence into a song on SNL

John Krasinski took on the responsibility of hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL) latest episode. In a segment on SNL, he gave lyrics to the popular theme tune of The Office theme. A voiceover promised that the actor would be singing the “long-lost lyrics” to the series’ opening sequence, which he wrote himself. Krasinski started by repeating the name of the place where the show takes place, Scranton, Pennsylvania.

He calls Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) “the bad guy” hinting at their banter. John Krasinski named his character Jim as “the hero” of the series. He ended it by describing the scene where Steve Carell as Michael Scott adjusts his Dundie trophy. Original The Office theme tune is written by Jay Ferguson and performed by The Scrantones. Check out the video below.

This was the original @theofficetv theme song. Don't ask questions. pic.twitter.com/GENJfBjGks — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2021

John Krasinski turned host on SNL for the first time. In his introduction, he had a conversation with the audience’ who literally took him as Jim Halpert from The Office and asked him about his wife Pam, played by Jenna Fischer. They asked him to kiss Pam, who was not there. Then, Pete Davidson appeared and acted like Pam. Krasinski ended up kissing Davidson, after giving his trademark Jim look. Take a look at the footage below.

John takes questions from the audience about The Office and…actually just The Office. pic.twitter.com/hhUs0Mcrqz — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2021

The Office depicts the everyday lives of office employees at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, a fictional company branch located in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The first season received mixed reviews but the show's popularity increased over the course of time. It eventually became one of the most viewed and repeatedly watched series around the world.

The Office originally stars Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak as the main cast. However, the series experienced several changes to its ensemble members during its run. Notable stars outside the original main cast include Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, Angela Kinsey, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Oscar Nunez, Kate Flannery, Phyllis Smith, Creed Bratton, Ellie Kemper, and Paul Lieberstein.

