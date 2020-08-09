Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae's Popular Videos Made By The Duo So Far; Watch

TikTok celebrity Addison Rae Easterling has risen to fame on the social media platform and also has grown very close to the reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian. It was Kourtney who invited the young TikTok star for collaborations and ever since they first collaborated, the duo has done several videos that have been a hit among fans. Be it dancing on songs or remaking the moments from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the duo has done it all. Here are all the videos Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian have done so far.

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian's videos

One of the earlier videos the duo did was when Kourtney collaborated with Addison for her brand Poosh. In this video, the TikTok star teaches the reality TV star about her 6-Minute Booty Workout. In the video, both of the ladies can be seen in black sports outfits as they do the workout routine. Take a look at the video here.

In the next video, both of the stars can be seen dancing on the song Shoota sung by Playboi Carti, featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Both of them are seen in matching long sweatshirts as they dance on the song. In the same video, we can also see another TikTok clip that the duo made. In this video, they recreated the scene form Keeping Up With The Kardashians where Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner had a conversation about Khloe being conservative. Take a look at the video here.

The next video shows many different videos Addison made with Kourtney and her family. In the first video, Addison Rae is seen dancing with Kourtney's ex-husband Scott Disick. The second video Addison has recreated a moment from Keeping Up With The Kardashians where Kourtney had spoken about her getting hormone shots with her friend Larsa. The fourth video in this compilation shows Kourtney and Addison dancing on the song Tap In by Saweetie. Along with the star, her family members can also be seen in the video. Take a look at the video here.

