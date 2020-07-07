Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Reducing Time On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about reducing her time in front of cameras while shooting for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While talking to the magazine, she expressed that it has made her happy.

In an interaction with a magazine, Kourtney Kardashian expressed that she had been filming the show non-stop for a time period of 13 years- 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons. She then added that she was feeling unfulfilled and the environment was getting toxic for her. she also added that it was keeping her occupied and she did not get time for her personal life. Earlier while shooting season 18 of KUWTK Kourtney had mentioned that she was going to limit her role on the show.

The eldest Kardashian sister then expressed that she has decided to take a step back and will be making sure that the camera only shoots the things she wants them too. She added that she will choose to film something interesting and will work only on the things she feels are exciting. She then said that the only way she is going to reclaim her own self is by 'setting herself free'.

The magazine also reported that Kourtney wants to spend her time with her family and the show is making it tough to do so. It was also reported that she wants to do it as she wants to provide for her kids. She is a mother of three- Mason who is 10, Penelope who is 7, and Reign who is 5.

Kourtney then was also seen speaking about how her step back has allowed her to spend more time with her family. She expressed that she usually takes one day of the weekend where she has no plans and just hangs at her house with her kids in pyjamas or sweats. She added that they all sleep in and the day has no schedule. She also mentioned that her family was very important from the time her first son was born. From then she also started to work on her health and wellness. She also added how she started to learn about diet and fitness and then it was just a snowball effect that helped her be so fit and fab.

Kourtney also added that she has become a lifestyle guru as several people ask her questions about health and fitness. She also talked about her skincare and expressed that she is not afraid of wrinkles or aging and she takes care of her skin in the best possible way. She then added that wrinkles are a are part of the aging process and it used to happen.

