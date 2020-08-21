All Rise TV Show Writers Quit Over Treatment Of Race And Gender By Showrunner

According to a report by The New York Times, as many as five of the All Rise TV show writers have left the show. Reportedly, the All Rise TV show writers had clashes with showrunner Greg Spottiswood over the show’s treatment of race and gender. That being said, the writing staff for the CBS courtroom drama will be different for its second season. Here is everything you need to know about it.

All Rise TV show writers quit over its treatment of race and gender

The five of the seven writers who were a part of the original team of All Rise TV show writers will not be coming back for the show’s second season. Reportedly, the All Rise TV show writers had disputes with All Rise TV show’s showrunner Greg Spottiswood about the show’s storyline and how it handled race and gender. Those All Rise TV show writers who left the show mentioned that they were sometimes ignored, rejected or resisted in their attempts to have the characters accurately portray the experiences of persons of colour.

The series features Simone Missick in the lead role of a judge in Los Angeles. The report also mentioned that out of these five All Rise TV show writers who left the show, three writers were people of colour. Writer-producer Shernold Edwards, who left the show in November said that they had to do a lot of work behind the scenes to keep the scripts from being racist and offensive. She also recalled several instances when certain dialogues struck her as inauthentic and stereotypical. When she raised objections to her colleagues, she was asked why the character’s race mattered, the report added.

Sunil Nayar on leaving the show

The co-showrunner on All Rise TV show, Sunil Nayar, an Indian American man reiterated that he left the show after his disagreements with Spottiswood. Sunil Nayar had said that he felt like he was there only because he was a brown guy rather than to work as an executive producer. Dee Harris-Lawrence joined the All Rise TV show as co-showrunner in December after Nayar’s exit.

About All Rise TV show

All Rise TV show is produced by Warner Bros. Television. It is an American legal drama television series created by Greg Spottiswood. The show is loosely based on the 2005 book, Courtroom 302. It was about a white male judge. However, to make the show more diverse, Mr Spottiswood, a white writer-producer, changed the main character to a Black woman. All Rise TV show cast features several talented actors like Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Marg Helgenberger, Lindsey Gort in pivotal roles.

