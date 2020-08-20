'Blockers' Film Cast: List Of Actors & Characters They Played In This John Cena Starrer

Blockers is a 2018 adult comedy. The movie helmed by debutant Kay Cannon received praises from the audience and critics alike. Blockers film cast featured the trio of Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena as parents of teenage daughters Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, and Geraldine Viswanathan.

The plot of the movie revolves around the parents and their efforts to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. The movie was praised for the performances by the cast of Blockers and its humour. A lot of people are still wondering about the Blockers film cast and Blockers film's characters. For all the people who are still curious about it, here is a look at the cast of Blockers.

Blockers film cast and Blockers film's characters

John Cena as Mitchell Mannes

Professional wrestler turned actor John Cena played the pivotal role of Mitchell Mannes in Blockers. He is the overprotective, emotional, and sports-obsessed father of Kayla. His comic timing and acting earned him praises for the movie. He has also been a part of several other hit movies like The Marine, Bumblebee, Trainwreck, etc.

Also Read | Seth Rollins Delighted With John Cena’s Praise, Gives Update On Becky Lynch's Health

Leslie Mann as Lisa Decker

Leslie Mann played the role of Lisa Decker in the movie. Lisa Decker is the single mother of Julie. She is known for her roles in several notable movies like Knocked Up, 17 Again, This Is 40 among others.

Also Read | Rusev Thanks WWE Legend John Cena For “teaching Him How To Wrestle”

Ike Barinholtz as Hunter Lockwood

Ike Barinholtz had played one of the parent's trio, Hunter Lockwood in the movie. Hunter Lockwood is Sam’s absentee divorced father. Ike Barinholtz is a popular TV and movie actor. He is known for his roles in movies and TV shows like The Mindy Project, Neighbors, Suicide Squad, etc.

Also Read | John Cena 'proud' Of Ex-fiancee Nikki Bella For Becoming A Mother: Reports

Geraldine Viswanathan as Kayla Mannes

Geraldine Viswanathan played the key role of Kayla Mannes. She is the daughter of John Cena in the movie. The Australian actor is of Indian descent.

Also Read | Drew McIntyre Wants To Defend His WWE Title Vs John Cena; “It'd Be A Heck Of A Match"

Who plays Sam in Blockers?

The role of Sam is played by actor Gideon Adlon. Sam is the daughter of Hunter Lockwood in the movie. The 23-year-old actor is also known for her 2019 movie The Mustang.

Who plays Julie in Blockers?

The role of Julie was played by Kathryn Newton in the movie. She is the teenage daughter of Lisa Decker. She has been a part of several movies and TV shows like Big Little Lies, Paranormal Activity 4, Pokemon Detective Pikachu, etc.

Rest of Blockers film cast

Ramona Young as Angelica.

Graham Phillips as Austin.

Miles Robbins as Connor Aldrich.

Jimmy Bellinger as Chad.

Colton Dunn as Rudy.

Sarayu Blue as Marcie Mannes.

Gary Cole as Ron.

Gina Gershon as Cathy.

June Diane Raphael as Brenda Lockwood.

Hannibal Buress as Frank.

Jake Picking as Kyler

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.