California Police Reform Bills: Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey & Others Come Out In Support

Hundreds of celebrities have come together to sign an open letter supporting two California police reform bills. Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Robert DeNiro, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes and Rihanna are also among several celebrities from the music, entertainment and sports industries supporting the California police reform bills. The open letter was released recently and it has urged the governor and state legislature to approve these two California police reform bills. These bills in question are about addressing police accountability and getting increased transparency in cases of use of force involving police. Here is everything you need to know about the California police reform bills and celebrities who have signed the letter.

Celebrities like Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Robert DeNiro support California police reform bills

As per a report by Rolling Stones, this open letter signed by celebrities is addressed to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Speaker Anthony Rendon, Assembly Member Reggie Jones-Sawyer and Assembly Member Ken Cooley. According to a report by Variety, some of the musicians who have put their names on the letter are Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, ASAP Ferg, Young the Giant, the Jonas Brothers, Meek Mill, Anderson .Paak, Death Cab for Cutie, Migos, Kehlani, Miguel, Ludwig Goransson, Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Richie Sambora, Journey, deadmau5, Aloe Blacc and Steven Tyler & Joe Perry and Rihanna.

Several actors like Sarah Paulson, Robert DeNiro, Lucy Hale, Zooey Deschanel, Cynthia Erivo, Josh Gad, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Alyssa Milano and Debra Messing have also signed this open letter. Few companies and organisations have also signed this letter. Three top label groups Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Group along with ASCAP, BMI, the Screen Actors Guild and the Actors’ Equity Association have also signed the letter.

Also Read | Billie Eilish’s First 'My Future' Live Performance Showcased At DNC; Watch

Also Read | Billie Eilish's Latest Single 'My Future' Lyrics Relatable In Current Scenario

California police reform bills

The letter has urged the governor and state legislator to approve two bills, SB 731 and SB 776. These two bills are addressing the accountability towards police. SB 731 will be establishing a system to revoke the certification of a police officer upon serious misconduct or criminal conviction. It will also update liability rules under California’s Bane Act. SB 776 will increase the transparency in cases of use of force incidents which involve the police. Both the bills will be making their way next week through the state legislature. They may be voted upon in the assembly.

Also Read | Billie Eilish Releases Her New Single 'My Future' Featuring Her Anime Version

Also Read | Billy Porter's Motorised Grammys Hat Had This Billie Eilish Connection, Read Details

'George Floyd's Murder'

This letter comes after the unfortunate death of George Floyd. The letter has mentioned that there is a strong need to properly address the actions and accountability of police. 46-year-old African American man George Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 26. A tussle was said to have broken out between Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. George Floyd’s death triggered worldwide unrest and gave momentum to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Promo Image Credits: belleillish, Mariah Carey, Rihanna and robertdenirodaily Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.