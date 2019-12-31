All That Has Been Revealed About The Upcoming Film 'The Matrix 4' So Far

The Matrix is one of the most followed film series across the country. The first film of the franchise, The Matrix, was one of the most successful films around that time. The sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, did not do very well at the box office but it still managed to keep up the hype regarding the series. With the fourth instalment of the franchise being announced, here is a look at all the things that are known about the film so far.

All about the fourth part of The Matrix series

The most joyous news for the fans has been the presence of the lead actors, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix 4. The announcement reportedly came from the Warner Bros., who will be producing the film. They also announced the official release date of May 21, 2021. The production of the film is expected to start at the beginning of 2020. The film will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who will also contribute to the script of the film.

Contributions to the story will also be made by Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. There have also been reports about the film The Matrix 4 starring the How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick. However, his role in the film is unknown. The film will also feature actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who was seen in movies like Aquaman. The actor will reportedly be playing the younger version of Morpheus. However, the news has not been confirmed by any of the cast and crew.

According to a leading, there is expected to be a clash between two of Keanu Reeves films. The film John Wick: Chapter 4 is also expected to release alongside The Matrix 4. However, the audience is expecting a shift in the release date of one of the films as both are much-anticipated.

Lana Wachowski says his ideas are more relevant today?

According to a report by a leading daily, Lana Wachowski said that most ideas that he and his wife, Lilly Wachowski, came up with, 20 years ago are more relevant now. He said that he is happy to have the characters of the film back in his life. He also spoke about being grateful for another chance to work with his friend, which are his co-writers.

