Beyonce's Brands And Business Ventures That She's Associated With

Beyonce’s name is associated with many brands and projects. The former Destiny's Child singer has collaborated with many popular fashion labels, cosmetic products, and has even endorsed some commercials as well. She released her first studio album in the year 2003, and since then the diva has seen major success in her musical career. Having set her roots in the music world with her R & B singing where she has even experimented with hip hop and rapping, Queen B has expanded her wealth to a massive extent. Take a look at the brands and the business ventures she is associated with.

Beyoncé's brands

Beyonce owns a company called Parkwood Entertainment. The company has produced the documentary on Beyonce which was titled as Life Is But A Dream. Parkwood also launched a streetwear apparel line in collaboration with UK based company named Topshop in 2016 which she later bought the full ownership of after the Topshop owner came into a feud with his employees and faced sexual harassment cases.

Since April 2019, Beyonce became the creative partner for Adidas to develop their athletic brand called Ivy Park where along with the athleisure clothes, she would also release footwear and new clothesline.

Beyoncé's business ventures

Beyonce's major income comes from her Tidal music streaming service. She's also a Pepsi spokeswoman.

Beyonce also does brand endorsements for labels like L’Oreal and other famous fashion labels, appearances at special events, modelling assignments for magazines, movie producer, music producer, her apparel line and concert tours.

Even before she was a megastar, she had introduced the House of Dereon which had contemporary women’s fashion line. The fashion line majorly made sportswear, denim with fur, handbags and footwear which were available only in US and Canada. She also collaborated with a shoe company called House of Brands.

In 2015, Beyonce set up an on-demand meal delivery service called 22 Days Nutrition which was completely based on vegan food culture. In 2018, she signed a 60 million dollar contract with Netflix which then streamed her Coachella performance in 2019.

She launched her own fragrance line called Beyonce Heat that has reportedly earned 400 million dollars according to Forbes and Fashionista magazine. Apart from her own fragrance line, she is famous as the face of many brands. From appearing as the face of brands like Giorgio Armani to launching Tommy Hilfiger’s fragrance called Truestar,B has been paid a whopping amount for each brand deals she signs.

