Robert Pattinson's Evolution As An Actor; From 'Harry Potter' To 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson has managed to create a huge buzz among fans after he was introduced to be the next Batman. However, the actor already had a huge fan base, due to his success with the Twilight films. Since his Twilight days, he has evolved immensely as an actor and has starred in several critically acclaimed films. Here is his evolution from Harry Potter to Batman.

Robert Pattinson's evolution as an actor

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Fans and Robert himself admits that if it weren’t for this film he would not be where he is today. The first film where Robert Pattinson got his big break was in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire as Cedric Diggory. He instantly became a fan favourite and Robert himself has mentioned that it was after this film that he fell in love with acting and decided to continue with it, as reported by an entertainment portal.

Twilight

Robert Pattinson's career skyrocketed after his role as Edward Cullen in Twilight. Fans went crazy and were charmed by his role in the film. According to a news portal, it was the Twilight series, after which he came to be known as one of the most handsome and bankable actors in Hollywood. However, Robert has agreed that he is not a huge fan of the series in general but is immensely thankful for the opportunity he received.

Little Ashes

One of the most underrated films in Robert Pattinson's filmography has been Little Ashes where he plays the role of Salvador Dali. The story revolved around the time Dali was slowly making his way into art school. The film came out in 2008 and despite mixed reviews, he was praised for his performance in the film.

Indie Films

After a whole bunch of movies that he starred in, Robert Pattinson turned later to Indie films. He was focused on these Indie films and did not appear in mainstream movies until 2014. It was the film The Rover with which he made his comeback. Robert along with Guy Pearce won praise for his performance and also earned an AACTA Awards nomination.

After the Indie phase, Robert Pattinson went on to star in several other films. He also starred in a film directed by esteemed director Christopher Nolan called Tenet. He was also praised and won several accolades for a black and white film with William Dafoe, titled The Lighthouse. Currently, Robert is gearing up for The Batman which will be directed by Matt Reeves.

