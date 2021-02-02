Allan Burns, Emmy-winning Screenwriter & Producer, Passes Away At 85

Emmy-winning producer and writer Allan Burns passed away at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by the late writer’s son Matt Burns who informed about his father’s demise to Variety. Allan Burns who is well-known amongst audiences for his elegant and intricate narratives breathed last on January 30.

Allan Burns was best known for creating and writing for the television sitcom including The Munsters, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and garnered critical acclaim and served as an inspiration for many. His contribution to the literary and the television industry will always remain unforgettable. Although the late star’s son confirmed the news of his demise, however, details about the star’s death weren’t revealed by him. The reason for Allan Burn’s death remains unknown.

However, his creative partner, James L.Brooks who has been associated with the Burns for The Mary Tyler Moore Show and more, expressed his disappointment on Twitter. Taking to the micro-blogging site on February 1, Brooks wrote:

Alan Burns, my writing partner during the Mary Tyler Moore days, died yesterday. His singular writing career brought him every conceivable recognition. But, you had to know him to appreciate his full rarity. He was simply the finest man I have every known. A beauty of a human — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) January 31, 2021

Born on June 14, 1935, Allan Burns spent his childhood in Baltimore, Maryland before he made it to the west for attending the University of Oregon in 1953. Burns began his writing career in 1962 as an editor on Father of the Bride. Later, he collaborated with Chris Hayward and created hit shows like The Munsters and My Mother The Car. Burns won his first Emmy back in the year 1968 for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy with Hayward.

I am so sad at the passing of the Allan Burns. A mensch like no other, a friend and so incredibly talented. Say hello to the gang Allan. pic.twitter.com/Bgk9gyepiT — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 31, 2021

He later teamed up with James L. Brooks in 1969, when he joined the writing staff of Brook’s show Room 222. Although Room 222 had a short run on the Television, but after this the duo went on to create The Mary Tyler Moore Show which went on to win four Emmy-Awards. His other notable work includes A Little Romance, Just The Way You Are, Just Between Friends and more.

We’re watching the whole MTM oeuvre in order, and it’s just solid gold. Allan Burns was world class. RIP https://t.co/5rm53HPGmZ — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 31, 2021

