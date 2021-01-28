Mary Tyler Moore Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In The Classic 1970s Show

The Mary Tyler Moore Show is an American television sitcom created by James L. Brooks and Allan Burns. The show originally aired on CBS from September 19, 1970, to March 19, 1977. Mary Tyler Moore Show is remembered for its realistic and complex characters and storylines, in contrast to the simplistic characters and plots typically seen on broadcast television at that time. Read on to know about the cast of Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Mary Tyler Moore cast

Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore Show cast has Mary playing the lead role of Mary Richards. Mary portrays a single native Minnesotan, who moves to Minneapolis in 1970 at age 30, and becomes Associate Producer of WJM-TV's Six O'Clock News. Her sincere, kind demeanor often acts as a foil for the personalities of her co-workers and friends. Moore earned three Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Mary. The Times Magazine also called the series one of the seventeen shows that changed television. Her other works include The Dick Van Dyke Show, First, You Cry, Finnegan Begin Again, and Annie McGuire.

Edward Asner

Mary Tyler Moore cast includes Edward Asner portraying the character of Lou Grant, who is the producer of the news where Mary works. His tough and grumpy demeanor initially hides his kind-hearted nature which is gradually revealed as the series progresses. Asner is an American actor, voice artist, and a former president of the Screen Actors Guild. He is the most honored male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards, having won seven awards. His works include Rich Man, Poor Man, Elf, The Glades, Working Class among others.

Gavin MacLeod

The Mary Tyler Moore show cast also includes Gavin MacLeod playing the character of Murray Slaughter. He portrays the head writer of the news and is one of Mary's closest workers and friends. MacLeod is an American actor and Christian activist and author, whose career spans six decades. He started his film career in 1957 and his popular works include McHale's Navy, The Thousand Plane Raid, A Man Called Gannon among others.

Ted Knight

Ted Knight portrayed the character of Ted Baxter on the show, who is a dim-witted, vain, and miserly anchorman of the Six O'Clock News. He frequently makes mistakes and is oblivious to the actual nature of the topics covered on the show but, to cover for tormenting insecurity, he postures as the country's best news journalist. Ted is an American actor and voice artist, most famous for his roles in Nightmare in Chicago, The Candidate, Cry for Happy among others.

Why did Rhoda leave the Mary Tyler Moore Show?

According to the Los Angeles Times, Rhoda's character was portrayed by Valerie Harper on the 1970s show. She played Mary Richards' best friend on the show for four years and later had her own spin-off show titled Rhoda, from 1974 to 1978. Rhoda left the show after two seasons over a pay dispute.

Who is Mary Tyler Moore's husband?

Mary Tyler Moore has been married thrice with her first marriage at the age of 18. She tied the knot with 28-year-old salesman Richard Carleton Meeker and with him, had her only child Richard Jr. The couple got divorced in 1962, and later that year, Mary married Grant Tinker, a CBS executive and the later chairman of NBC. Moore finally got hitched to a cardiologist named Robert Levine on November 23, 1983, at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

