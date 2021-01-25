Krav Maga Sreeram Passes Away After Mishap At His Chennai Home

Actor and popular Krav Maga trainer Sreeram passed away on January 23, 2021. He was reportedly involved in a mishap at his Chennai home. He fell down while from the first floor of his house. Sreeram was 60-years old. For those wondering what happened to Sreeram, this article provides all the details of the same.

Krav Maga Sreeram passes away

What happened to Sreeram?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sreeram fell down while trying to climb up a staircase of a building that was under construction. His family found him lying unconscious. They called for an ambulance immediately. The paramedics declared him dead on their way to the hospital itself, as mentioned in the report. Sreeram's body has been sent to the Royapettah hospital to ascertain the cause of his death.

According to several other media reports, Krav Maga trainer Sreeram was practising the self-defense art when the incident took place. He had introduced the self-defence technique to the Tamil Nadu police and has taught them the technique. He had also trained some Tamil actors as well in Krav Maga. The martial art form of Krav maga has been developed in Israel for the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli security forces. He also held Krav Maga training sessions in schools and colleges for the students.

Sreeram's death has deeply saddened the netizens. Many of them have taken to Twitter to grieve his demise. #RIPSreeram has been trending on Twitter ever since the news of his death broke. Check out the tweet below:

Deeply saddened to know of the tragic demise of Mr.SreeRam.

Who was a foremost expert in Israeli Martial Arts KravMaga.

Was a special trainer and adviser for the Tamilnadu Fire and Rescue department, TN Commando force, CISF, Chennai City Police and Many Celebrities.#RipSreeRam pic.twitter.com/nwQB7IGSLC — Raghavan JV (@IamRagbon) January 23, 2021

Shattered myself on getting to know demise of @sreeramtej in my TL



I doesn't even know him but looking the things happened in his life,got upset.



Saddest part is even in 20th century, we failed to save person life knowingly where he was suffering it for long time.#RipSreeRam — Kαlуαи αdмιяєя (@pavangspk) May 25, 2019

Sreeram starred in the 2019 Tamil romantic comedy anthology series titled Sillu Karupatti. He was paired alongside Leela Samson as they played a couple on the screen. It was directed by Halitha Shameem. The movie also starred Samuthirakani, Sunainaa, Manikandan K, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Sara Arjun and Rahul in prominent roles. He also featured in Atho Antha Paravai Pola as Amala Paul's Krav Maga trainer. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Image courtesy- @kravmaga_sreeram Instagram

